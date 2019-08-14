Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Getting back on track

Nelson threw a scoreless inning of relief in a game with Triple-A San Antonio on Tuesday.

It's been a rough season for Nelson, but he is showing signs of getting back on track, allowing just one hit while posting an 8:2 K:BB in 3.2 innings over his last three appearances with San Antonio. Nelson has not thrown more than 1.2 innings in an outing since his last appearance in the big leagues June 25, so if he does return to Milwaukee before the season ends, it's looking like it will be in a bullpen role.

More News
Our Latest Stories