Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: GM optimistic but realistic
GM David Stearns said Friday that the Brewers are "still comfortable" Nelson (shoulder) will pitch for the club this season, but added that "at some point if we don't progress...to throwing off of a mound, we have to be realistic that it might not happen this year," Kelly Price of NBC26 Green Bay reports.
Stearns has no reason to close the book on Nelson pitching this year unless team doctors decide it's in his best interest to shut thing down, but at this point it seems the question is "if" Nelson will pitch this year rather than "when." Given that Nelson has not pitched in nearly 10 months, he would need several weeks to build up his stamina once he gets up on a mound, so for him to make any sort of fantasy impact this season, he is probably going to need to get on the bump at some point in July.
