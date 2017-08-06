Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Goes eight strong in Sunday's no-decision
Nelson (9-5) allowed one run on six hits and two walks over eight innings in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Rays. He struck out nine and did not factor into the decision.
Nelson outdueled Chris Archer on Sunday, but was stuck with a tough no-decision as the Brewers' ice-cold offense could only manufacture one run and ultimately lost the game on a walkoff home run by Steven Souza in the bottom of the ninth. Nelson lowered his season ERA to 3.24 and has positioned himself as one of the most reliable starting pitchers in the National League this season. The ace's next start will come against the Reds on Friday.
