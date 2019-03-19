Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: IL-bound to open year
Manager Craig Counsell confirmed Nelson (shoulder) will open the season on the injured list, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
This was expected, as the Brewers are proceeding cautiously with Nelson after he missed the entire 2018 season recovering from shoulder surgery. The good news is that the right-hander should be able to pitch at Triple-A San Antonio to begin the season, rather than staying at extended spring training to get up to speed. He'll make a couple of starts with the Missions before being reevaluated.
