Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Increases distance to 105 feet
Nelson (shoulder) has increased his throwing program to 105 feet and is planning on moving up to 120 feet prior to Opening Day, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Nelson's move up to 120 feet will be pivotal in determining an accurate return date for the right-hander. Once he's able to take the next step, he will remain at that distance for a couple weeks in order to see how his arm reacts. If all goes well Nelson could resume mound work around late-April. Beyond that, the Brewers haven't publicly stated any sort of timetable, but there have been reports that he may not return until early July. Expect another update on his status in the coming weeks.
