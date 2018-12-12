Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Inks 2019 contract
Nelson agreed to a one-year, $3.7 million deal with Milwaukee on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Nelson did not pitch this past season after suffering a shoulder injury in September of 2017. According to general manager David Stearns, Nelson is expected to have a "relatively normal" offseason before the Brewers re-evaluate his condition when spring training rolls around. If the 29-year-old is deemed ready to go, he will provide a major boost for the Brewers in 2019.
