Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Lasts three innings in return
Nelson (0-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out two across three innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Marlins.
Nelson made his long-awaited return to the Brewers' rotation, but struggled with his command in the short start. He surrendered two free passes and a double to begin the third inning, which resulted in a grand slam off the bat of Brian Anderson -- accounting for all of Nelson's earned runs. The slow start was understandable given that Nelson was making his first major-league start since September 8, 2017, though positively, he appears to have come out of the start healthy. He'll have the chance to continue to build back up in his next outing, currently scheduled for Tuesday at Houston.
