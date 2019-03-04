Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Live batting practice goes well
Nelson's (shoulder) live batting practice session went well Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Nelson threw 20 pitches without issues, a positive step as he works his way back from missing an entire season due to shoulder problems. He also dealt with a minor forearm setback this spring, though the issue was unrelated to his shoulder problems. The 29-year-old should still have time be ready for the start of the regular season, though it remains to be season when he'll get some game action in the Cactus League. Per McCalvy, Nelson is expected to ramp things up during another live batting practice session later in the week.
