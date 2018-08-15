Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: May not return this season
General manager David Sterns said Wednesday that the Brewers are "running out of time" to get Nelson (shoulder) back in the fold this season, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Nelson is continuing to gradually work his way back from shoulder surgery last September, but there's only so much time before it becomes apparent that a return this season is unlikely. It looks like we've finally reached that point. Although Nelson has officially spent time on the mound in recent weeks, he's yet to truly advance to pitching off a raised surface, since the extent of his sessions are basically just him playing catch off the mound. Sterns refrained from ruling Nelson out of the running, but he will need to make a lot of progress over the next few weeks to have a chance at returning in 2018. Sterns added that Nelson may pitch this offseason in either the Instructional League or the Arizona Fall League if he is unable to come off the DL this season.
