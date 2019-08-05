Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Moved to 60-day IL

Nelson (elbow) was shifted to the 60-day injured list Monday.

Nelson was placed on the shelf June 28, so following this move, he'll remain sidelined at least until the end of August. He's been pitching in the minors on a rehab assignment since July 17, though the Brewers evidently aren't confident he'll be ready to return until the final month of the 2019 campaign.

