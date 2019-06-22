Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Moves to bullpen

Nelson will pitch out of the bullpen moving forward, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Nelson just hasn't gotten the job done in his first three starts since missing over a year due to shoulder surgery, recording a 9.75 ERA, a 2.17 WHIP and a 15.9 percent walk rate. He'll get the chance to work through his struggles on the big-league roster in a low-leverage role. He could eventually return to the rotation if his numbers improve, but he's unlikely to have much fantasy value until that point. The Brewers have yet to announce who will take his spot in the rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories