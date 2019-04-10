Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Nearing minor-league games

Nelson (shoulder) is expected to make one more appearance at extended spring training before heading to Triple-A San Antonio, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Nelson was able to pitch briefly in spring training but remained in Arizona for the beginning of the season to continue building up his arm strength after missing the entirety of 2018. It remains unclear how many starts the 29-year-old is expected for San Antonio before returning to the majors.