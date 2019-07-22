Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Next outing slated for Wednesday

Nelson (elbow) will make his next rehab appearance Wednesday for Triple-A San Antonio, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Nelson started his rehab stint Sunday with Low-A Wisconsin, surrendering a run over one inning of work. The fact that he's being moved up to Triple-A likely means he's on the brink of being activated, though Milwaukee has yet to issue a timetable for the right-hander's return.

