Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Next start coming next Saturday

Nelson won't start again until June 15 in San Francisco, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

The Brewers have two off days next week, so they can afford to shift their rotation around, though a 10-day gap between starts is quite large. The team clearly wants to be very cautious with Nelson, who returned for his first major-league start in nearly 21 months Wednesday against the Marlins. His five runs allowed in three innings in that performance likely didn't make the Brewers too excited to see him return to the mound, but it looks like he'll be given some time to work his way back into his previous form.

