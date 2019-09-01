Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Officially activated

Nelson (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Nelson has battled injures all season, initially struggling in his return to the club from a shoulder injury in early June. Sidelined with an elbow injury since June 28, Nelson has thrown 17.1 innings since July 21 for Triple-A San Antonio, racking up a 6.23 ERA and 1.67 WHIP with 29 strikeouts and 12 walks. While he had been working multiple innings, Nelson's last two appearances have been more brief, so his role with the team to close the season remains uncertain.

