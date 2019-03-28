Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Officially placed on IL
The Brewers placed Nelson (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
The transaction confirmed what was already known -- that Nelson wouldn't be ready to go for the start of the season. Nelson's surgically repaired shoulder has checked out fine this spring, but the right-hander experienced elbow soreness last week and has since had his throwing program temporarily shut down. It's not believed to be a major concern for Nelson, but he'll likely need to make multiple starts in the minors or at extended spring training before coming off the IL.
More News
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Backing off with sore elbow•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: IL-bound to open year•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Allows one unearned run•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Won't make Opening Day roster•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Makes long-awaited spring debut•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Set for spring debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Bold predictions
Let's take some chances. Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers, and Adam Aizer unveil their...
-
Trade Chart (H2H points)
If you're looking to make a trade here at the start of the season, you should expect to pay...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
The waiver wire shouldn't be the first place you turn when setting your lineup, particularly...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
10 waiver wire moves to make
From Brandon Lowe to Jeremy Jeffress, Scott White introduces 10 players with the potential...
-
No. 1 Contenders
Mookie Betts rode a career 2018 to reach rarified Mike Trout territory atop Fantasy drafts....