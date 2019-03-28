Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Officially placed on IL

The Brewers placed Nelson (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

The transaction confirmed what was already known -- that Nelson wouldn't be ready to go for the start of the season. Nelson's surgically repaired shoulder has checked out fine this spring, but the right-hander experienced elbow soreness last week and has since had his throwing program temporarily shut down. It's not believed to be a major concern for Nelson, but he'll likely need to make multiple starts in the minors or at extended spring training before coming off the IL.

