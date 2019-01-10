Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: On track for spring training
Nelson told MLB Network Radio on Wednesday that he expects to enter spring training 100 percent healthy. "That's the goal. I'm on track right now to throw my bullpens like normal leading into spring training."
Nelson spent the entire 2018 campaign recovering from a shoulder injury. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like the right-hander will be fully operational for the start of spring training, putting him in line to open the season in Milwaukee's starting rotation. The 29-year-old is a bit of a wild card for fantasy owners, but he could prove valuable if he's able to return to his pre-injury form (3.49 ERA, 10.2 K/9. 2.5 BB/9 across 175.1 innings in 2017).
More News
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Inks 2019 contract•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Preparing for 'relatively normal' offseason•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Throwing live bullpens•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Targeting instructional league•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: May not return this season•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...
-
Top-100 Dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are one of the fastest growing Fantasy formats, requiring owners to weigh the...