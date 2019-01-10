Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: On track for spring training

Nelson told MLB Network Radio on Wednesday that he expects to enter spring training 100 percent healthy. "That's the goal. I'm on track right now to throw my bullpens like normal leading into spring training."

Nelson spent the entire 2018 campaign recovering from a shoulder injury. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like the right-hander will be fully operational for the start of spring training, putting him in line to open the season in Milwaukee's starting rotation. The 29-year-old is a bit of a wild card for fantasy owners, but he could prove valuable if he's able to return to his pre-injury form (3.49 ERA, 10.2 K/9. 2.5 BB/9 across 175.1 innings in 2017).