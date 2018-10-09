Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Preparing for 'relatively normal' offseason

Nelson (shoulder) should have a "relatively normal" offseason after completing his rehab, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. "His formal rehab is complete. He has returned to pitching," general manager David Stearns said. "That is a great thing to say."

Nelson has been sidelined since September of 2017 with a shoulder injury, but the right-hander is now back with the Brewers and resting after wrapping up his rehab in Arizona. While this is an encouraging step for Nelson, who is hoping to be ready for spring training, he's not in the clear yet. "Now it's, let's go into a normal offseason, get his rest, and then do an intelligent ramp-up to Spring Training and see where we are then," Stearns added. "There are still a lot of unknowns here. We have been very explicit about that throughout this. But his return to pitching, we're all happy with it."