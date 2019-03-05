Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Ready for intrasquad game
Nelson (shoulder) will take part in an intrasquad game in the next few days, likely on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Nelson's fastball sat 90-92 mph in his live batting practice session Monday, down from his 94.6 mph average in his last major-league action in 2017, though his velocity could certainly continue to rise as he works his way back from a season lost to shoulder problems. He'll hope to get into a Cactus League game following his intrasquad appearance, but a set date for that has not yet been decided.
