Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Ready for intrasquad game

Nelson (shoulder) will take part in an intrasquad game in the next few days, likely on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Nelson's fastball sat 90-92 mph in his live batting practice session Monday, down from his 94.6 mph average in his last major-league action in 2017, though his velocity could certainly continue to rise as he works his way back from a season lost to shoulder problems. He'll hope to get into a Cactus League game following his intrasquad appearance, but a set date for that has not yet been decided.