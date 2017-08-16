Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Rebounds against Pirates

Nelson was charged with five runs (three earned) on eight hits and one walk in a no-decision against the Pirates on Wednesday. He struck out seven.

He probably deserved a slightly worse fate in this one -- his own throwing error led to one of the unearned runs -- but this was still a strong bounce-back for Nelson. The right-hander was clobbered for nine earned runs over 3.2 innings his last time out, a blowup which inflated his season ERA by nearly a half a run. Nelson has a favorable matchup at San Francisco on tap for next week.