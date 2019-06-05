Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Recalled ahead of start

Nelson was recalled from Triple-A San Antonio as expected ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Marlins.

Nelson will make his first big-league start in nearly 21 months after finally recovering from shoulder surgery. He owns a 3.75 ERA and a 29:12 K:BB in 24 rehab innings with San Antonio. Trevor Williams was optioned in a corresponding move.

