Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Rehab appearance scheduled

Nelson (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A San Antonio in the second week of the minor-league season, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Nelson battled minor forearm and elbow setbacks while recovering from the shoulder surgery which cost him the entirety of 2018, leading to a trip to the injured list to start the year. Assuming he makes at least two rehab appearances, he won't be ready for big-league action until mid-April, though the club hasn't specified a target date for his return.