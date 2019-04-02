Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Rehab appearance scheduled
Nelson (shoulder) will make a rehab appearance for Triple-A San Antonio in the second week of the minor-league season, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Nelson battled minor forearm and elbow setbacks while recovering from the shoulder surgery which cost him the entirety of 2018, leading to a trip to the injured list to start the year. Assuming he makes at least two rehab appearances, he won't be ready for big-league action until mid-April, though the club hasn't specified a target date for his return.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start