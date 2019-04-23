Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Rehab assignment likely next

Nelson (shoulder) is on the verge of beginning a rehab assignment, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports.

Nelson has worked at the Brewers' extended spring training complex since the regular season began, and he recently threw several simulated games, the most recent coming Monday, in which he threw around 70 pitches. The Brewers have not officially decided on Nelson's next step, but according to manager Craig Counsell, "As long as we get through the next couple of days with recovery, then yes, the next step (for Nelson) is an affiliate." If Nelson is sent out as expected and begins his rehab assignment this weekend or early next week, he would be on track to join the Brewers -- and make his first big-league appearance since September of 2017 -- before May comes to a close.