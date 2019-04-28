Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Rehab delayed by birth of twins

Nelson (shoulder) won't make his scheduled rehab start for Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday as his wife gave birth to twins the night before, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Nelson's recovery timeline may be pushed back a bit, though he still likely has a way to go before returning to the majors. He may require several rehab starts as shoulder problems have prevented him from pitching in game action since 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories