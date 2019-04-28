Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Rehab delayed by birth of twins
Nelson (shoulder) won't make his scheduled rehab start for Triple-A San Antonio on Sunday as his wife gave birth to twins the night before, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Nelson's recovery timeline may be pushed back a bit, though he still likely has a way to go before returning to the majors. He may require several rehab starts as shoulder problems have prevented him from pitching in game action since 2017.
