Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Rehab going well, but timetable still uncertain

Nelson said on MLB Network's "Hot Stove" that he believes his rehab from a torn labrum in the shoulder of his pitching arm "is going just about as well as it could possibly go,"

Nelson did not reveal exactly where he stands in his recovery, but he has been diligent about the process, putting in "long days this offseason" in an effort to get back to 100 percent as soon as possible. While things are moving in the right direction, he is not expected to resume throwing until spring training, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, so it's still unclear just how much time he will miss in 2018, and whether his absence will be measured in weeks or months.