Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Remains on schedule

Nelson (shoulder) continues to progress in his recovery from September shoulder surgery, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Nelson has been primarily limited to long toss recently, but the hope is that he'll be able to resume mound work before April is over. "It's a progression and you've got to go through steps," manager Craig Counsell said. Look for a clearer timetable for his return to emerge once he ramps up his throwing program.