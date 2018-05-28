Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Resumes throwing program
Nelson (shoulder) resumed playing catch Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
He took a 10-day break from throwing after a check-in with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, and will have to work his way back up to throwing from 150 feet. His timeline is pretty fuzzy, but a return around the All-Star break remains a possibility.
