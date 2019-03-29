Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Resumes throwing

Nelson (shoulder) played catch Friday and is expected to pitch once or twice more in Arizona prior to joining Triple-A San Antonio, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Nelson took some time off from throwing after experiencing some soreness in his elbow, but it turned out to be just a minor setback. He won't join Milwaukee's Triple-A affiliate in time for the season opener but it shouldn't be more than a week or two until Nelson is in San Antonio, barring any further setbacks.