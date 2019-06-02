Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Set for major-league return
Nelson will be called up from Triple-A San Antonio to start Wednesday's game versus the Marlins, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Nelson lined up to pitch Tuesday with the Missions, so it makes sense for him to slot into the rotation Wednesday with Jhoulys Chacin (back) and Gio Gonzalez (arm) on the injured list. Nelson will make his long-awaited return to the majors after missing almost 21 months with the shoulder issue. The 29-year-old was activated off the IL on May 24 but was optioned to Triple-A and ended up making one more start with San Antonio. Nelson was in the midst of his best major-league season with a 3.49 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 199:48 K:BB through 29 starts before suffering the shoulder injury late in 2017.
