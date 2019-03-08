Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Set for spring debut

Nelson (shoulder) is set to make his Cactus League debut Monday against the White Sox, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Nelson had a successful two-inning appearance during an intrasquad game Thursday, clearing the way for his return to spring action. The 29-year-old missed the entirety of 2018 following shoulder surgery and appearing in a Cactus League game is a big step towards his regular season availability.

