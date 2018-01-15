Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Set to pick up throwing program

Nelson (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This is very encouraging news for Nelson and the Brewers, as the 28-year-old was originally expected to be shut down from throwing until the start of spring training. Still, while the righty is well ahead of schedule in his rehab, he remains without a firm timetable for his return, and likely won't have one until he's further along in his throwing program.