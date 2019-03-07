Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Slated for two-inning appearance
Nelson (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch two innings Thursday in the Brewers' intrasquad game, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.
A successful, setback-free showing in the intrasquad game would likely mark the final step for Nelson in his recovery from right shoulder surgery before he's cleared to make his Cactus League debut. Nelson faced hitters in a live batting-practice session earlier this week and sported a fastball that peaked around 92 miles per hour -- about two ticks below his average from his last healthy season in 2017 -- but the expectation is that he'll regain velocity as he gets his arm back in condition after a lengthy off period.
