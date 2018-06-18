Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Still positive about recovery
Nelson (shoulder) said Sunday that he's "trending in the right direction," but he remains without a timetable to resume throwing off a mound, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Nelson had progressed to throwing off flat ground from 150 feet in late April before a planned shutdown period kept him idle for about a month. He resumed a throwing program in late May and is still in the process of building back up to that 150-foot distance. Once he reaches that distance, Nelson could be cleared for mound work and would then likely require close to a month to condition his arm for a starter's workload.
More News
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Yet to resume mound work•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Resumes throwing program•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Receives positive news on shoulder•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Will receive status update Thursday•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Throwing from 150 feet•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Progressing toward mound work•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start