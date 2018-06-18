Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Still positive about recovery

Nelson (shoulder) said Sunday that he's "trending in the right direction," but he remains without a timetable to resume throwing off a mound, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Nelson had progressed to throwing off flat ground from 150 feet in late April before a planned shutdown period kept him idle for about a month. He resumed a throwing program in late May and is still in the process of building back up to that 150-foot distance. Once he reaches that distance, Nelson could be cleared for mound work and would then likely require close to a month to condition his arm for a starter's workload.