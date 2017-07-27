Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Strikes out 10 in no-decision

Nelson held the Nationals to two runs on four hits and a walk over seven-plus innings Wednesday, striking out 10 in a no-decision.

He actually held a 2-1 lead when he started the eighth inning, but after issuing a leadoff walk to Matt Wieters, Nelson got pulled -- only to see his bullpen proceed to fall apart, allowing a seven-run rally that completely turned the game around. Nonetheless, this marks another terrific outing for Nelson, who's now recorded double-digit whiffs five times this year. He's finally realized the potential he showed when he was the best pitcher in the minor leagues several years ago.