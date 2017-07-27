Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Strikes out 10 in no-decision
Nelson held the Nationals to two runs on four hits and a walk over seven-plus innings Wednesday, striking out 10 in a no-decision.
He actually held a 2-1 lead when he started the eighth inning, but after issuing a leadoff walk to Matt Wieters, Nelson got pulled -- only to see his bullpen proceed to fall apart, allowing a seven-run rally that completely turned the game around. Nonetheless, this marks another terrific outing for Nelson, who's now recorded double-digit whiffs five times this year. He's finally realized the potential he showed when he was the best pitcher in the minor leagues several years ago.
More News
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Takes loss in Thursday's series finale•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Opens second half with strong outing•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Notches eighth win•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Fans eight in Tuesday's win•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Whiffs double digits again•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Strikes out eight in Friday's loss•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...