Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Strikes out seven in Tuesday's win

Nelson (9-5) gave up two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

It was the right-hander's first career win over St. Louis in 11 tries. Nelson has now delivered quality starts in five of his last seven outings, continuing his breakout campaign with a 3.09 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and dominant 56:8 K:BB in 43.2 innings over that stretch. The burgeoning ace will try to keep that momentum going in his next start Sunday in Tampa Bay.