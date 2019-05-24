Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Struggles in rehab start
Nelson (shoulder) allowed four runs in five hits in 4.2 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday, striking out six batters while walking three.
Nelson cruised through four scoreless innings before allowing four runs in his fifth frame. Prior to the appearance, reports suggested that Thursday's outing could be Nelson's final rehab start. It's unclear whether the one poor inning will change those plans.
