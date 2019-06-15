Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Struggles in second outing

Nelson lasted just four innings Saturday against San Francisco, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters.

The strikeouts are encouraging, but the rest of the line was poor for Nelson in his second appearance of the year. The outing was not without its encouraging moments, however. After allowing singles to the first two batters of the game, Nelson retired the next 11 batters. He gave up one run in the fourth inning, though, and then walked the bases loaded in the fifth and left before recording an out in that frame. All three walks would come in to score. Nelson now owns a 10.29 ERA and an 8:6 K:BB in seven innings of work. He lines up to pitch again Thursday against the Reds, assuming he's given the chance to work through his struggles.