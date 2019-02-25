Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Suffers minor setback

Nelson backed off his throwing program over the weekend after experiencing discomfort, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear what sort of discomfort Nelson experienced, but manager Craig Counsell called the issue a "very minor setback," so it sounds the Brewers are handling the right-hander with caution after he missed the entire 2018 campaign while working back from shoulder surgery. The 29-year-old is scheduled to resume throwing Tuesday, which bodes well for his availability for the start of the season. That said, his status will be worth monitoring as spring training progresses.