Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Tabbed for third rehab start
Nelson (shoulder) will make his third minor-league rehab start Friday at Triple-A San Antonio, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Nelson completed his second rehab outing with the Missions on Saturday and allowed three runs on five hits and one walk across 5.1 innings. The 29-year-old had five strikeouts and threw 84 pitches as he continues to build up his arm strength, and illustrated significantly better control than his first appearance. The Brewers will decide the next step in his rehab following Friday's outing, though a return to the majors appears to be on the horizon.
