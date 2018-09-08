Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Targeting instructional league

Nelson (shoulder) is expected to pitch in an instructional league game before being shut down for the year, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's now been exactly a year since Nelson injured his shoulder, and it looks all but certain that he'll miss the entire 2018 season. The plan is for him to pitch in some simulated games in Arizona and then throw in the instructional league before finishing his season. He'll have the goal of making the Brewers' Opening Day rotation next season, though with an absence of this length, even that can't be fully guaranteed.