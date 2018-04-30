Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Throwing from 150 feet

Nelson (shoulder) continues to throw off flat ground at around 150 feet and should be cleared for mound work in the near future, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. "We're just looking to see consistency," Nelson said. "What we want is 5-to-6 good days [of flat-ground throwing] in a row. It doesn't make sense to do a bullpen [session] before that."

The fact that Nelson has yet to graduate to bullpen sessions in his recovery from shoulder surgery shouldn't be viewed as a setback for the right-hander, who indicated that he's still progressing ahead of schedule. Building up to mound work was always meant to be a gradual process for Nelson, so the Brewers won't rush him back to the bump until his arm feels ready for more intensified throwing. Nelson remains without a clear timetable for a return, though the Brewers expect him to resurface as a fixture atop the rotation at some point this summer.