Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Throwing live bullpens

Nelson (shoulder) continues to throw live bullpen sessions in Arizona, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Nelson has yet to throw in an instructional league game, but the Brewers hope he'll be able to do so before heading into his offseason. The 29-year-old has been throwing bullpen sessions since mid-August but his status remains largely uncertain as he is hopefully ready for spring training after missing the entirety of 2018.

