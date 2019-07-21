Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Throws one inning
Nelson allowed an earned run on two hits with no walks and a strikeout in a rehab appearance with Low-A Wisconsin, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Nelson made his first appearance in game action since being placed on the injured list on June 28. While the results weren't great, the fact that Nelson was able to take the mound was a positive development.
