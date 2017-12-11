Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Too early to determine timetable
During his session with assembled media at the Winter Meetings on Monday morning, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said it's too early to project a return date for Nelson (shoulder) as he's approximately 10 weeks removed from surgery.
Counsell suggested spring training as a more realistic point for the Brewers to have a timetable for Nelson's expected return date, though he told reporters that he spoke to Nelson last week, and that the right-hander is encouraged by his recovery to this point. Even with the progress Nelson has made to this point, the Brewers are expected to bolster their rotation over the course of the offseason, as Nelson will miss a "meaningful" portion of the 2018 season.
More News
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: To miss meaningful portion of 2018•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Will miss time in 2018•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Will undergo surgery Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Officially placed on DL•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Headed for second opinion•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Out for season with shoulder injury•
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...