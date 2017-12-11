Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Too early to determine timetable

During his session with assembled media at the Winter Meetings on Monday morning, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said it's too early to project a return date for Nelson (shoulder) as he's approximately 10 weeks removed from surgery.

Counsell suggested spring training as a more realistic point for the Brewers to have a timetable for Nelson's expected return date, though he told reporters that he spoke to Nelson last week, and that the right-hander is encouraged by his recovery to this point. Even with the progress Nelson has made to this point, the Brewers are expected to bolster their rotation over the course of the offseason, as Nelson will miss a "meaningful" portion of the 2018 season.