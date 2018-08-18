Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Tosses bullpen session

Nelson (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Prior to Saturday, Nelson had managed to play catch off a mound, but he hadn't advanced to pitching. Although a return this year seems out of the question, it's good to see that he's continuing to make progress. If Nelson doesn't return from the disabled list before the season ends, expect him to throw in the instruction league or Arizona Fall League over the offseason to ensure he's ready for the 2019 campaign.

