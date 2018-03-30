Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Transferred to 60-day DL
Nelson was moved to the 60-day DL prior to Friday's game.
This was strictly a procedural move in order to add Dan Jennings to the active roster. Nelson will likely remain on the shelf until July while working his way back from shoulder surgery he underwent this past September.
