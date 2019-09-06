Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Two scoreless frames

Nelson threw two scoreless innings of relief in Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

Nelson made his first big-league appearance since June 25, and he avoided any tallies on the scoreboard despite allowing three hits. Nelson threw 30 pitches Thursday and did not throw more than 37 pitches in any of his last 12 outings with Triple-A San Antonio, so it's likely he will be locked into a bullpen role for the rest of the season.

