Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Unconcerned about forearm tweak
Nelson is upbeat and unconcerned Tuesday after tweaking his forearm in Monday's bullpen session, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Any injury concerns are worrying for a player who missed the entirety of 2018 with shoulder issues, but this particularly problem doesn't appear too worrisome. Nelson apparently caught his cleat during a pitch, causing the minor injury, but there is no thought that the issue is at all related to his shoulder problems. He'll play catch Tuesday and remains on track to be up to speed by the start of the regular season, barring setbacks.
