Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Will be activated Sunday

Nelson (elbow) will join the Brewers to be activated off the 60-day injured list Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Nelson was eligible to come off the shelf Aug. 27, but the Brewers will wait to make the move until rosters expand Sunday. The 30-year-old struggled in his brief return to the majors earlier this season, posting an 8.36 ERA, 2.29 WHIP and 15:14 K:BB over 14 innings.