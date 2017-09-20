Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Will miss time in 2018

Nelson underwent successful surgery on his shoulder Tuesday, but will miss some additional time next spring at the beginning of the 2018 regular season, Todd Rosiak of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Nelson's labrum required addition repair, which appears to be the culprit behind the extended time needed for the right-hander to recover. Although General Manager David Stearns failed to provide any sort of timetable, since it is unknown at this point, it is apparent that Nelson will be out a portion of the season when the Brewers begin the 2018 season. The team will provide a more accurate status on his timetable once he's able to begin rehabbing over the winter.