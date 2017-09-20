Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Will miss time in 2018
Nelson underwent successful surgery on his shoulder Tuesday, but will miss some additional time next spring at the beginning of the 2018 regular season, Todd Rosiak of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Nelson's labrum required addition repair, which appears to be the culprit behind the extended time needed for the right-hander to recover. Although General Manager David Stearns failed to provide any sort of timetable, since it is unknown at this point, it is apparent that Nelson will be out a portion of the season when the Brewers begin the 2018 season. The team will provide a more accurate status on his timetable once he's able to begin rehabbing over the winter.
More News
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Will undergo surgery Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Officially placed on DL•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Headed for second opinion•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Out for season with shoulder injury•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Cautiously optimistic after jammed shoulder•
-
Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Leaves after five shutout innings•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...